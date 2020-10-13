Entering Lovecraft Country finale, where does the show stand?







The Lovecraft Country finale is poised to arrive on HBO this weekend, and we know already that the stakes are unbelievably high. After all, Atticus’ life is now on the line as Christina works to see if she can complete her ritual. It’s hard to have an altogether-clear sense of what is going to happen, but we’re stoked to be able to figure it out soon.

For the time being, though, here is what we know: The buzz is very much there for the show. While there have been moments where the story gets unwieldly, viewers have stuck with it and this past episode was emotionally stirring as we watched Leti, Montrose, and Atticus all travel back in time to the Tulsa Massacre, where Leti was able to retrieve the Book of Names.

Want to get some more news on Lovecraft Country in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on this past installment at the bottom of this article! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube.

So where are things entering the finale in terms of the ratings? Well, Sunday’s episode ended up generating just over 670,000 total live viewers — an increase from where the show was previously. This is, of course, only a fraction of the show’s overall audience when you factor in DVR viewership and the like … but it is still nice to see that the series is still doing well. It helps to also further raise one more all-important question: How in the world is Lovecraft Country not renewed for another season yet? What are some of the powers-that-be really waiting for there? It’s not something that makes a heck of a lot of sense.

