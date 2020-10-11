Lovecraft Country episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Does it come ‘Full Circle’?







Next week’s Lovecraft Country episode 10 is going to be a big one, and there are a multitude of reasons why. The biggest one, of course, is this: We’re gearing up for the end of the road. “Full Circle” is the title for the final episode of this season, and this could prove to be an episode where a number of loose threads from this season start to come together.

Through most of the year, what we’ve seen is rather simple: Characters getting their own individual spotlights and moments in the sun. They’ve dealt with tragedy, discovered new things about themselves, and in the case of some (Ruby), see the world through an entirely different set of eyes.

So will everything get a neat-and-tidy ending? Probably not, even if this season may have been devised to have a pretty clear beginning, middle, and end. While there are no questions about a potential season 2, there is always a chance that Misha Green and the entire team opted to leave something open for discussion. Even if there’s not another season, why not keep you at least wondering what the future holds?

No matter what transpires next week, we know this already: Lovecraft Country has been nothing short of an absolute pleasure. From start to finish, this proved itself to be one of the best new entries of 2020 and a show that we’ve enjoyed diving into from start to finish. Nothing else could or should replicate it.

