The Boys season 3 spoilers: Will we learn Victoria Neuman’s motive?







As we prepare for The Boys season 3 to arrive on Amazon, there are a lot of different things that you are left to wonder about for a while. Of course, some of the biggest ones have to do with Victoria Neuman.

At the end of the season 2 finale, we learned that the character (played by Timeless alum Claudia Doumit) was actually a Supe, and was responsible for the head-explosion incident that took place in the courtroom. She’s seemingly working to separate Supes from government and yet, she’s the real reason why the Compound V trial didn’t happen as planned.

So what exactly is motivating this character? Speaking to TVLine, show boss Eric Kripke confirmed that you will learn more about her purpose in season 3 — it’s not something they are planning to keep secret forever! Yet, he also made it clear that we should be immediately worried for Hughie after he decided to work for her at the end of this season:

We should very much be worried about Hughie working for her. Poor Hughie, he really thought he was like standing up on his own and expressing some independence and doing things the right way, and he’s walked right into the lion’s den, which is something he’s going to have to deal with in Season 3, for sure.

For those wondering, Kripke also confirmed 100% that Stormfront is not dead, though she is clearly burned and badly disfigured. What role she has on the story from here is to be seen, but we have a hard time imagining that she’s going to be as prominent throughout the narrative … though time will tell.

