The Boys season 3 premiere date hopes: When could it be on Amazon?







The Boys season 3 is going to happen at Amazon. With that being said, we have some other questions — including when it could premiere!

For starters, let’s point out that we’ve known about season 3 for some time. Not only that, but the producers have been planning it for a while. We know that Jensen Ackles is going to appear in a key role, and that there is even a spin-off-of-sorts in this world. Isn’t all of this exciting?

With this all being said, we may be waiting for a while in order to see it. Like with so many other shows out there, The Boys has been impacted heavily by the global health crisis. Current rumors out there suggest that the show may not be back in production until February, so with that in mind, it could be late 2021 until the show returns to Amazon with new episodes. That’s all going to be at the discretion of the streaming service, in addition to how quickly things can get turned around in post-production. There is a great deal of that required for a show like this.

What remains to be seen beyond all of this is whether or not The Boys will continue to space out airing some of their new episodes. This is something that they did for much of the second season, and we like to think that it was rather effective in keeping the buzz going. With that being said, it didn’t necessarily make it easy for some viewers eager to get all of the story at once.

