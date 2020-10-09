





The Boys season 2 finale has come and gone, and it’s fair to say that there were surprised aplenty … and also death. Plenty of death.

The biggest emotional death that we saw here happened near the end of the finale, where Becca found herself strangled to death by Stormfront. Becca’s son Ryan did end up getting revenge, but it was too little, too late for his mother.

Also, we should note that Stormfront isn’t technically dead, even if some other characters are — what’s left of her (remember that she was charred by Ryan) is now off at a black site somewhere, seemingly in isolation from the rest of the world. We would presume that Aya Cash is going to be leaving the series as a regular, unless of course the writers have some sort of incredibly nuanced plan for her moving forward.

Want to get some more news on The Boys in video form? Then check out the latest finale discussion below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more news and then also view our show playlist. That’s where you can see updates from all season…

The larger question that we’re left to wonder is simply this: How will this character be used moving forward, provided she’s back? We could see a one or two-episode arc for her where she tries to pull strings wherever she is. Maybe she’ll be forgotten entirely, but the important thing to remember is this: If The Boys had no intention to ever bring the character back, they would have killed her off. That much seems clear. We’ll see what the future holds, but we’ll have this stored away in the back of our minds for a little while now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more discussion on the future of The Boys

What did you think about the events of The Boys season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







