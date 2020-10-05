Teenage Bounty Hunters canceled at Netflix; no season 2 coming







Today is clearly not a good day to be a fan of a lot of Netflix shows. Earlier today, we reported the news that GLOW is surprisingly over despite being renewed for a season 4. Now, we’re also learning the end is here for Teenage Bounty Hunters.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service is moving forward following just one season of the show. They often don’t submit reasons as to why they are canceling some of their series, but ultimately it is a combination of a few different things.

Performance – While we get a sense that there was at least some buzz surrounding the series upon its premiere, did enough people watch the whole way through? That is one question that you’re left to wonder right now. Netflix wants to see that there would be enthusiasm surrounding another season.

Cost – How much attention and subscriber revenue is a show bringing in? We think that this is a big factor, since the goal at Netflix is to either maintain the subscribers they have or bring in new ones. This is a hard thing to determine, but we know that Netflix has ways to measure more or less everything.

The pandemic – This has played a big role in a lot of decisions, as most shows are facing rising costs plus also longer delays to get out new episodes — this is especially a huge deal for shows that are in their first year and don’t have that stable of an audience just yet.

Unfortunately, we think that Glow and Teenage Bounty Hunters are far from the last shows to be canceled over the next few months — we’ve already seen Netflix cancel a few other shows, and ABC earlier this fall decided to axe Stumptown despite it already having a season 2 renewal.

What do you think of the Teenage Bounty Hunters cancellation at Netflix?

