GLOW canceled; season 4 not happening due to global health crisis







We’ve seen a number of shows canceled over the past year due to the global health crisis, but the news today still feels shocking. After previously getting a season 4 renewal at Netflix, the streaming service has decided to cancel GLOW.

In a new statement, show creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch had the following to say (per Deadline) about this decision:

“[The virus] has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. It also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW … We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of s—-y things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

GLOW was a few weeks into production on its fourth season when the pandemic hit, and we imagine that with this show in particular, it was challenging to find the right way to return to work. This is, after all, a story about wrestling, and this within itself requires characters to be within close contact of each other.

We are grateful to have three seasons of GLOW, especially since this has been considered a bubble show in the past despite its critical acclaim. The pandemic is unfortunately causing the cost of productions to rise, in addition to having to extend cast and crew contracts. This is a hard time for the television industry, of course in addition to just about every other industry out there.

As for whether or not GLOW could be picked up elsewhere, it’s doubtful in the same way that it’s always doubtful for a show to be saved. We do, however, think that some sort of campaign is going to come out of this news.

What do you think about GLOW being canceled at Netflix?

Do you think that a season 4 could be picked up somewhere else? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







