The Bachelorette spoilers: One man meets Clare Crawley in a bubble







Odds are, you’ve heard the stories that all of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is taking place within a bubble, one where there is rampant testing and a number of safety precautions.

Well, in the latest promo for the October 13 premiere of the show, you can see that one contender is, in particular, taking all of this even more seriously! He shows up to Clare on the first night in a giant bubble — it’s something that is typically called zorbing, but here it serves as a perfectly-timed joke. The guy makes it clear to Clare that since this season is in a bubble, he’s going the extra mile to make it work. Clare seems to get a good laugh out of it and with that mind, the foundation is set for a fun relationship.

For some more news on The Bachelorette in video form, check out the latest insight at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more and then also view our playlist for more.

Of course, we know from some of the trailers out there that not everything is going to be fun and games for Clare this season. She’s someone who has been through this experience and has a certain degree of understanding as to what she wants. Because of that, we think she will be quick to act if someone is causing drama or a relationship is going south. Based on what we’ve heard, including several rumors, this may actually be one of the most dramatic seasons in recent memory. We’re very-much interested to see how it plays out, especially since it’s a harder season to get teasers for with so much of it under a veil of secrecy. (The entirety of new episodes were filmed at a resort in the Palm Springs area.)

Luckily, we’re not going to be forced to wait too much longer to learn what’s coming up…

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







