The Bachelorette spoilers: Did Clare Crawley ‘blow up’ the show?







Tonight during the Dancing with the Stars premiere, we had a chance to see a brand-new promo for The Bachelorette. Was it dramatic? You better believe it! It showed a confrontational side for Clare Crawley as we were reminded once more that she is not taking a lot of nonsense from the guys. This is her world and her season, and she may break some rules along the way.

Want to get some more video discussion on The Bachelorette now? Then watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

Just how many rules are we talking about here? Well, at the end of the promo Chris Harrison proclaimed that she may have “blown up” the show as we know it. So what does that mean? It could be a reference to the rumors that she does not finish her season in a traditional way. We’re going to see a lot of chaos from start to finish here and some tough decisions made along the way.

This season featuring Clare has already been filmed entirely, and now we just have to wait until October 13 to see it. Beyond that, we know that there are plans for the next season featuring Matt James to start filming a little bit later this month — that season, featuring the first Black male lead ever, will premiere early next year. Our hope is that we’ll hear more about that season, as well, over the course of the coming days.

Of course, we just need to see how many different Clare-related puns that ABC is going to use in their pros moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

#TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 on ABC. Give us that top-secret Clare-ance already! 🌹🚨🤯 pic.twitter.com/AGItgUhSxM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 15, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







