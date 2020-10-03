The Boys season 2 boss already has one big story regret







Even though The Boys season 2 is still churning out new episodes on Amazon, one of the chief powers-that-be is already wondering what could’ve been with one of his stories.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, showrunner Eric Kripke makes it clear that while Lamplighter was a character meant to die in his story, he hates that it worked out that way:

“We, the writers, were sure that Lamplighter needed to die for what he did. You know, he burned a bunch of children alive. It’s not awesome behavior … But once we cast Shawn and once I was watching his dailies I have to admit I regret [killing Lamplighter].”

“It was too late. At that point we were already deep in the scripts … But Shawn [Ashmore] made that character so world weary and sympathetic for someone who had done such terrible things, and made that character so interesting that I, along with the other writers, were like goddamn he’s an awesome character.”

Ultimately, what The Boys does such an effective job of showcasing is the complicated nature of humanity. Lamplighter was not a good person — he did some terrible things. Yet, you could see in the present how broken he was over what had transpired, and how a part of that haunted him every day. He tried to mask it in whatever way he could, and he died after realizing that even The Seven had erased his memory. Yet, in his death he was able to be a little bit more of a hero for Hughie and Starlight.

Personally, we do think that the Lamplighter character had to die in order for The Boys to move forward in the way it was planned, but we could understand the temptation to at least keep him alive for a couple more episodes. As it stands, he’s someone we were just getting to know.

Are you going to miss Lamplighter on The Boys season 2?

