The Boys season 2 episode 8 preview: Early finale expectations!







As we prepare for The Boys season 2 episode 8 next week, the most important thing to note here is rather simple: It is the finale! This show has short seasons, and rest assured that there is going to be a lot of drama here. There has to be.

Want to get some more news when it comes to The Boys in video form right now? Then be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then also view our full show playlist.

The first order of business for The Boys here has to be trying to find a way to resolve the epic ending that we saw to this week’s new episode, where it was clear that Cindy had infiltrated the trial to some degree. She is the only person who has the ability to do some of what we saw there. The exploding heads made for a violent ending, and yet, didn’t it also play further into Homelander and Stormfront’s hands? They showed more of their need to have more superheroes to stop these events — or, you could go the other way and say that explained further the dangers of Compound V. It’s all about interpretation, but we imagine that Homelander/Stormfront will frame this as a situation where more “villains” are being created — with that, you need more “heroes” to take them on.

There’s a lot this finale will need to do — see if Stormfront can be stopped, if Starlight is completely separate from The Seven now, and also what happens to Queen Maeve after losing so much of what she cared about. Ultimately, we have no idea how the finale can wrap all of this up.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Boys season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







