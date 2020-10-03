Power Book II: Ghost episode 5 sneak peek: Monet hands down advice







Tonight on Starz marks the Power Book II: Ghost midseason finale, and it is one where there are a lot of different events happening from start to finish. We’re going to have a chance to see a lot of potential chaos rain down, but then also a few important interpersonal moments, as well.

For a little bit more in the way of evidence on the latter, just be sure to check out the sneak peek below! Here, you can see Monet Tejada doing everything within her power to advice her daughter Diana as the right way to navigate relationships — something that is very important for her in terms of establishing the power balance within her life. We’ve seen already that Diana has an affection for Tariq, but how much is that reciprocated? Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is at the center of a love triangle already, and we think in general he is probably too concerned with getting money together and freeing his mom to be focused on the idea of romance at all.

No matter the end result of this sneak peek, you do get a perfectly good reminder in here of how how Monet cares for her daughter. We’re not sitting here and saying that her advice to Diana is right, or that Monet is mother-of-the-year material given that she’s got her whole family roped up within a criminal empire. She just understands very well that if they are going to be in this life, there is a proper way to play the game. That’s something that was further established recently when it comes to her and Dru.

The Power Book II: Ghost midseason finale will be available at midnight on the Stars app. Be sure to come back later for a little bit more coverage on that very subject, plus also some sort of look towards the future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 5?

Lesson one, control is the 🔑 to the game. The mid-season finale of #PowerGhost drops at midnight on the @STARZ App! pic.twitter.com/c77u0uxUIT — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) October 3, 2020

