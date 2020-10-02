Power Book II: Ghost episode 5: Prepare for midseason finale (video)







We’re gearing up for the Power Book II: Ghost midseason finale this weekend, and prepare yourself now for all sorts of drama.

So what are some of the biggest stories that you can expect to see play out moving forward? It appears as though there could be some tension between Tariq and his good friend Braeden — one of the few real confidants that he has with his business expire. As showrunner Courtney Kemp explains in the video below, Braeden is in the spot where he treats this empire as a fun, lighthearted thing — for Tariq, however, this is his career. This is his day-to-day life and it’s what he has to do in order to survive. This should lead to a little bit more tension down the road.

Meanwhile, Kemp also talks a little bit in here about Dru and his own journey — we’ve come to understand his sexuality and more of what defines him, and at the same time also some of the serious stumbling blocks that he could be forced to deal with. It’s going to be hard for some relationships to exist within this sort of world, one that is stuffed to the brim with all sorts of violence and crime.

We’ll see where some of these stories go in the midseason finale — go ahead and prepare for a cliffhanger!

