The Good Doctor season 4 spoilers: Meet the first-year residents!







We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked about The Good Doctor season 4 introducing a bunch of new characters. When you think about the evolution of this show over time, it felt inevitable. Shaun Murphy is getting more experience, new blood constantly comes into a series like this, and the writers may have wanted some new conflict.

Also, we knew already that episode 403 of the series is entitled “Newbies,” and that was a pretty strong indicator that something was going to be going down. Now, let’s go ahead and break down some of these new first-year residents who are coming to the St. Bonaventure Hospital. (The casting intel comes courtesy of Deadline.)

Noah Galvin – The star of The Real O’Neals and Dear Evan Hansen is going to be Dr. Asher Wolke. He is described as being “part of an orthodox Jewish sect” and someone who “made the choice to separate himself from his former beliefs before deciding to go to medical school.”

Summer Brown – The newcomer will be Dr. Olivia Jackson, a Harvard and Oxford graduate who somehow has great insecurities — even though she has the best academic credentials of pretty much anyone.

Bria Samoné Henderson – The Mrs. America star is Dr. Jordan Allen, described as a “committed and faithful Baptist, who finds strength and comfort from daily prayer. She cares for her patients – but cares even more about building her career. Not just her medical career.” She could be someone looking to create a brand around herself as a doctor, or at least that’s what we are thinking right now.

Brian Marc – Finally, Marc will be taking on Dr. Enrique Guerin, otherwise known as Ricky. He is a surfer, but not someone who takes it easy when it comes to being a doctor. He prides himself seemingly on steering clear of material goods, living under the philosophy that “Experiences are more valuable than assets.”

The Good Doctor season 4 will premiere on ABC next month — we’re sure that we will have some more scoop to present as we get a little bit closer to that date.

