The Good Doctor season 4 spoilers: Are there ‘Newbies’ coming on?







The Good Doctor season 4 is currently in the process of shooting, and we have a new episode title that makes us wonder all sorts of things.

In a new post on Twitter, writer and executive producer Thomas L. Moran made it clear that the title for episode 403 (it isn’t necessarily the third one to air) is “Newbies.” On paper, there is one easy implication that goes along with this title: New characters are coming on board! It does make sense for this to happen eventually, but some of that could depend on how the show chooses to play around here with time.

So while the easy guess to make here is that this title suggests that there are new characters coming on board, that may not necessarily be the case. This show often does utilize multiple meanings for its title, so we wouldn’t draw any assumptions with 100% certainty. The only thing that feels confirmed right now is that the show is going to address at least some current events early on. We’re sure that the relationship between Shaun and Lea is going to be explored further, but how we see it remains to be seen.

Remember that The Good Doctor season 4 is going to be premiering in less than a couple of months! There is a lot of fantastic stuff to look forward to, and we’re sure some video footage will be coming before long.

