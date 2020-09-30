Supergirl season 6, Nancy Drew season 2 stop filming over testing delay







As all of you surely know, we’re in a period of history that is unprecedented in just about every way. Because of that, everyone is still needed to make whatever changes necessary to adapt on the fly. That includes making sure that all parties involved are properly tested.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production has been temporarily stopped on Supergirl season 6, Nancy Drew season 2, Riverdale season 5, and a multitude of other Vancouver-based shows over a delay in getting testing results. The problem here can be spelled out in simple terms — because Vancouver has handled the pandemic better than other places, they haven’t had to ramp up testing as much. Yet, they are now in a place with multiple shows that are requiring rigorous testing in order to work, and that plus normal operations is creating a backlog. It’s something that parties involved are working to fix.

We should note now that this filming stoppage is simply a precautionary measure, and there is no evidence of any further issues taking place up north. This is not being described at the moment as something that will keep people away from work in the long-term.

Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen shows try their best in order to adjust to the vast changes in the way in which they do business, and not everything is always perfect. For example, the cast and crew of Chicago Med were recently sent home after a crew member tested positive, and more than likely this is still going to happen with other series as well. We’re in one of the scariest times out there dealing with a disease that can very easily spread. This is something that everyone just has to prepare for, and for all productions the goal is to prioritize safety, while also being flexible with your schedule. If this means fewer overall episodes, that’s more than fine — we’re lucky to just be getting some at all.

So much of this story is still developing and, with that in mind, be sure to come back for more updates the moment that we have them. (Photo: The CW.)

