Chicago Med season 6 production halted for two weeks after positive test







In this modern-day climate, there are a few different things that we’re going to have to brace ourselves for. What’s one of the biggest ones? Think in terms of stoppages for various shows due to testing protocols and changes.

With that in mind, we come here bearing the latest news in regards to Chicago Med. According to a new report from Deadline, the NBC series is shutting down filming for the next two weeks following a crew member testing positive for the virus. The person was in contact with other people on staff, and out of an abundance of caution production is shutting down for the next couple of weeks. This is going to be a part of the protocol that we anticipate a lot of different shows following as they attempt to get work underway again. This isn’t the first show to temporarily halt production, as ABC’s For Life has already enacted this procedure. This will probably happen more over the months to come, and it’s best to be prepared in advance.

There may be a certain eeriness that does come with the Chicago Med situation in particular, given that we are talking here about a show that is tackling the global health crisis in many of its stories in the early going. It is trying to reflect the serious, painful lives that doctors and nurses are now living, as they have to struggle with one of the biggest medical crises in modern American history.

For the time being, it does not appear as though this positive test will have an impact on either of the other shows in the One Chicago universe. Both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD are slated to begin production next month, and we hope that they can get off to a safe start and focus on the work without stress or concern.

Of course, this is a story that could develop more over time; once there is more to say, we’ll have it for you here. (Photo: NBC.)

