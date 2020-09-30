Batwoman season 2 spoilers: Meet the show’s version of Victor Zsasz







While Victor Zsasz was probably not the most well-known villain within the Batman universe years ago, he’s starting to become more of a household name. Go ahead and cite stuff like the Birds of Prey movie and Gotham for that.

Well, now the character is also set to enter the Arrowverse with a role on Batwoman season 2. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Mindhunter and Madam Secretary actor Alex Morf is going to play the show’s version of the ruthless villain. Odds are, the show will keep the most iconic thing about the character in place — him etching a tally of all of his victims on his skin. It’s a pretty painful thing to do, no? It at least shows further his level of psychosis.

As someone who loved the Anthony Carrigan version of Zsasz on Gotham very much, the stakes are going to be high now for this to be an incredibly-memorable role. It is going to be someone whose presence could threaten new Batwoman Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) in a big way — you’re just getting used to being a hero, and all of a sudden you have to deal with a threat of this particular magnitude. As you would guess, this is not an easy thing in the world to do. It’s going to be a journey that takes a while to both find how she can handle the cowl, and also not lose herself totally in it.

(Oh, and have you seen Leslie wearing the official costume yet? You can see a first-look tease over here — we gotta think that some more in-depth reveals are going to be coming in the weeks and months ahead.)

Batwoman season 2 is currently slated to premiere on The CW in 2021; we know that the show is already in production in Vancouver.

What do you think about Batwoman season 2 introducing a version of Victor Zsasz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to then also stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







