Batwoman season 2: Get first look at Javicia Leslie in costume!







For everyone out there anxious for some sort of official Batwoman season 2 costume tease, now we’ve got it!

In a new post on Instagram, new series star Javicia Leslie posted a new photo of herself sporting the batsuit — which, in this instance, looks remarkably similar to the one worn by Ruby Rose throughout the first season of the show. Yet, it does seem as though there is some intentionality behind that; just like we saw during season 1, and with some other shows within the Arrowverse in general, there is an evolution that happens with these costumes. Nobody has it together perfectly right away, and it’s somewhat of a work in progress.

As a matter of fact, Leslie even confirms in her social-media post that her character Ryan Wilder will eventually put more of her own spin on the costume. That’s something that we can look forward to seeing play out throughout the new season, which will air at some point in 2021. The show has been back at work for a little while now, and we’d wager that this new photo is at least some sort of attempt to fight back against all of the paparazzi photos that are starting to be out there. The CW and Warner Bros. TV often do their best to control the narrative.

Given what we’ve seen from Leslie already on God Friended Me, we’re fairly confident that she will be able to deliver some great stuff here, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Batwoman season 2, including the latest when it comes to casting intel

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







