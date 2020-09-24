Batwoman season 2 spoilers: Meet The Whisper, Ocean







Now that Batwoman season 2 production is officially underway, we’re starting to get a greater sense of what could be coming up. We have a new lead in Javicia Leslie, and with that is likely going to come all sorts of new twists and faces entering the world.

For the sake of this article, we’re happy to at least discuss at least a couple of new people who are going to immersing themselves in this world.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see Leah Gibson and Nathan Owens come on board for recurring roles on the second season. Let’s break some of what we know about this down for a moment.

Leah Gibson – The Jessica Jones actress is going to play Tatiana, a character also described as The Whisper. Per the official description, she is a “a skilled assassin, unflappable and cold as ice in the face of danger. She is one of Safiyah’s most important henchwomen and still harbors feelings for her powerful boss.” We’ve heard already that Saifyah is going to be a major player on the second season in some shape or form.

Nathan Owens – The former Devious Maids actor, meanwhile, is going to play the character Ocean — a pretty awesome name that feels like a cover for something more. He is described as “a zen gardner and thinker with a complicated past. A loyal soldier and fighter, Ocean moves to Gotham looking for a new beginning.” We do think that Ocean is going to be someone who realizes that this new beginning is going to be fairly hard to come by.

New episodes of Batwoman are going to be premiering when we get around to 2021; meanwhile, the series is already in production in Vancouver.

