NCIS season 18: See Emily Wickersham back on set!







For those of you who didn’t know, production on NCIS season 18 is currently underway in the Los Angeles area, of course with a number of health and safety regulations firmly in place. There is still no official premiere date, but note that the cast and crew are working as hard as they can to make some magic happen.

Want another little tease behind the scenes? Well, you can see that now courtesy of star Emily Wickersham on Instagram below! Her caption is fairly simple, as she’s stepping outside of what very well may be her trailer sporting what could be an Ellie Bishop outfit! Good news, right? We haven’t seen too many shots of a lot of the actors on set, so we’re happy to get them whenever we can.

We know the set environment this year is probably very different than in the past, largely because you’re not spending a lot of time around your co-stars and are socially distant whenever possible. This is a season that is going to take place in part in the past, prior to the start of the pandemic. Yet, eventually you will see it pop back in to the present. With Bishop, our hope is that we can explore her past more and understand even better why she has the job that she does … and also continue to develop that relationship with Torres. Isn’t that one of the more interesting relationships on the show at this point?

View this post on Instagram Back. A post shared by Emilyyyyyy (@emilywickersham) on Sep 29, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

