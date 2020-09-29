NCIS season 18: Could Fornell return in the early going?







We know that NCIS has a pretty large stable of familiar faces who can stop by at any given moment — but, for the sake of this article, let’s talk Fornell!

Is there a good chance that we’re going to be seeing Joe Spano on the show in the immediate future? We know that story-wise, there is something about this gig that makes a certain degree of sense. Gibbs was off on a “fishing trip” at one point during this past season, but the reality is that he was working on something top-secret. In particular, he may be off doing something with Fornell, first introduced back during the season 16 finale “Daughters.” There have long been plans to bring this story back, and we know that early on in season 18, we’re going to be going back in time to when Gibbs was away from the team.

Now, a new post on Twitter from Spano himself hints that he might be back on the show. He notes that “we’re back on NCIS,” and while this is far from confirmation of anything, we like to hope this means that he will be coming back. Fornell is such a fantastic part of the series whenever he does show up — Gibbs doesn’t have a lot of close friends, and he shares an understanding with Marmon’s character that is invaluable.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to learn more about Gibbs and Fornell’s story soon. NCIS could premiere as early as November, though no official date has been established yet.

