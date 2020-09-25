NCIS season 18 tease: What does ‘Everything Starts Somewhere’ mean?







NCIS season 18 is currently in production, and that is of course a cause of great celebration! We’ve been waiting for months to see what’s going to happen next, and at least today we can bring you a rather-fascinating tease in the form of a new episode title.

For some more NCIS video discussion and scoop, watch the latest that we have for you below! After you do this, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and view our series playlist. We will have some more insight that you don’t want to miss.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see some new behind-the-scenes teases from co-showrunner Steven D. Binder. Not only that, but you can also catch a small glimpse at one upcoming episode title: “Everything Starts Somewhere.”

So what does that title mean? To us, it certainly sounds like the beginning of a beautiful friendship — and potentially the title for the 400th episode. That is an installment will will focus heavily on the relationship between Gibbs and Ducky, exploring how the two of them first met. Yet, we don’t want to draw any huge assumptions here, given that there could be a lot of other justifications for the title, as well. We know that the 400th episode will air early on during season 18, which is coming to you (potentially) later this fall.

It’s nice to see the NCIS cast and crew back to work, and despite the tough circumstances so many of us are in, they are working to give a lot of people escapism and comfort. It may feel like a small thing when looking at the big picture, but shows like this can be important.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including some more scoop on Sloane’s eventual exit

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







