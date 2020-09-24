NCIS season 18 spoilers: More insight into Maria Bello’s potential exit







How Is Maria Bello’s character of Jack Sloane going to be leaving NCIS during season 18? There have been questions around that for weeks.

For starters, there hasn’t been confirmation for a good while that Sloane is actually leaving. Even cast member Wilmer Valderrama said a little while back that he wasn’t 100% sure on anything.

For some more NCIS discussion on this very subject, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for more updates and be sure to also view our playlist. We’ll have further insight coming soon…

Well now, we are getting at least some confirmation that Sloane will be going, and that the writers have some good plans for how to make the character’s exit worthwhile.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Frank Cardea had to say on this very subject:

“When we’re trying to figure out how to exit a character, one thing we always ask is: ‘What does that character deserve?’ And the character of Sloane is a very strong character, and a passionate character, so we’re going to really have her go on something worthy of that.”

For those who want something more when it comes to the Gibbs – Sloane relationship, Cardea promised that the writers are going to address some “ongoing wonderment about what’s going on between her and Gibbs.” We will get some answers, and at least with that, we can end this story on a little bit of a high note. Isn’t that something worth celebrating, even if we are sad to see Maria leave?

NCIS season 18 is currently in production. Hopefully, we are going to see the show premiere when we get around to later this fall.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







