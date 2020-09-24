Saturday Night Live: Chris Rock to host season 46 premiere







For its upcoming October 3 premiere, Saturday Night Live is bringing out a particularly familiar face as the host. Today, NBC confirmed that Chris Rock is going to be front and center, and that Megan Thee Stallion is going to serve as the musical guest. Given their presence in the pop-culture consciousness at the moment, we can’t say that either one of these announcements is all that much of a surprise.

Rock is coming on board the series in order to better promote his role in Fargo season 4, which is premiering this weekend on FX. It’s far from the first time that Rock has hosted SNL, and he’s also a former cast member (even if he was on far shorter a span of time than we would have wanted). His familiarity with the series is something that we very much appreciate, largely since this is a show trying to ground itself in some sort of normalcy.

In the event that you haven’t heard as of yet, the premiere is going to be the first episode since March to be in the famed studio 8H, and there will be a limited studio audience present for the show. This is going to be the show’s attempt to get back to what it was doing for well over 40 years — there were a few at-home shows that aired in the spring, and we’d say that the results of those are mixed, to say the least.

