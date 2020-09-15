Saturday Night Live season 46: Kate McKinnon returning







For those of you who are excited to see more of Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live, consider this to be great news!

According to a report from TVLine, the show’s longtime cast member (and one of its biggest stars) is looking to be back for season 46. Could she have departed for other opportunities? Sure, and we know that she is set to play Carole Baskin for an upcoming project that will start shooting next year. Yet, we think that in this current climate where so much is uncertain, it’s hard to say no to certainty. We also think McKinnon holds a lot of value on the show’s stage for her wide stable of impressions and ability to execute brilliant physical-comedy bits.

Want some more news on SNL in video form? Then watch our take on the end of this past season below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming before too long…

With McKinnon returning, all signs point to SNL retaining the entirety of their cast moving into the new season — isn’t that worth some excitement? It certainly makes things easier for the show, given that the last thing that we’re sure they want to do is have to audition a ton of new people for this season. (Someone new could still jump on board, but we haven’t heard anything just yet.)

At the moment, the plan still seems to be having the new season of Saturday Night Live premiere at some point in October. There are hopes that the series will be able to head back into the studio again for some sketches — it remains to be seen if that will be the case, but we’re excited about it for now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Kate McKinnon returning to Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







