Power Book II: Ghost episode 3 spoilers: Tariq sets up his operation







If you find yourself psyched up to see what’s coming on Power Book II: Ghost episode 3 this Sunday, be prepared for more details now! This is an episode that could see Tariq St. Patrick getting more immersed once more in the game, doing what he can in order to raise the money to keep Davis on the job. He wants to free his mother, so he’s going to have to pull out all of the stops. That means potentially working with Monet, and then also fighting to keep up his grades in school.

Honestly, we still don’t know how Tariq is going to be able to pull this off unless he finds a way to clone himself or make more hours in a day.

Power Book II: Ghost episode 3

Tariq struggles with the weight of providing for his mother’s mounting legal defense while juggling the rigors of Ivy League life. As Jabari challenges Tariq’s perspective in the classroom, Tariq recruits Brayden to help setup his operation. Tasha attempts to prove to Davis that she’s innocent as Davis grows frustrated with her lying. Monet reigns in control when one of her primeras steps out of line.

We don’t necessarily expect this episode to be one full of surprises — instead, it could just be about adversity! Tariq is going to have to realize as things go along here that nothing is going to happen altogether easily.

