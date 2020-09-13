Power Book II: Ghost episode 3 promo: Will Tasha take the stand?







Are you ready for Power Book II: Ghost episode 3 already? The next new episode is arriving on Starz in a week, and this is one that will continue to escalate a number of different things. A lot of that begins with the trial of one Tasha St. Patrick.

In the promo (which you can watch over at the link here), you can see Naturi Naughton’s character make a rather-bold proclamation. After all, she is willing to go on the stand in her trial! There is no doubt that things are a little bit complicated here for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that she knows she didn’t kill Ghost, and she also knows that she didn’t run his criminal empire. She has to figure out a way to assist her innocence, but at the same time also ensure that Saxe has no real leg to stand on at all. We know already that the man is just grasping at straws, and he’ll have to find a way to connect a lot of dots.

The unfortunate thing at the moment for Tasha is that her greatest asset at the moment could be Tommy, who knows that she’s not responsible for this stuff. Yet, that’s also the same person she just implicated for murder.

As for Tariq, in this upcoming episode he’s going to do his best to get closer and closer to the criminal empire of Monet — he sees this as a way to get some more money and work to pay Davis McLean, who is representing her now in court. The problem is that doing this is going to be easier said than done, and he could get in too deep almost right away.

