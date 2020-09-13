Power Book II: Ghost episode 2: What happened at Ghost’s funeral?







There were a number of major events that transpired over the course of Power Book II: Ghost episode 2, but one of the biggest ones revolved around James St. Patrick’s funeral. Finally, we’ve gotten to that point!

We know that for a lot of people out there, this funeral was something that they were very-much interested in seeing. It was also the toughest position that Tariq’s been in throughout this whole process. He was presented with a dilemma — either bury his father entirely for the sake of helping his mother’s case, or laud him as a great man to preserve his business interests moving forward. If he took a side, he would cause the other one to completely disintegrate.

So what did Tariq decide? He mostly went down the middle. He didn’t do anything to hurt the business empire, but very little to help his mother. He did ultimately what he wanted to do, and that was probably an attempt for him to get a little bit more control over what was going on in his own life. That’s a strong indicator of who Tariq wants to be — his own person. He wants to find a way to get into Monet’s empire without putting himself in the danger Ghost did.

In the end, he made it clear in episode 2 that he’s not like his father. Is that the case? We’ll have to wait and see, but at least this character comes across as far more compelling than he did in Book I, and that is making things more interesting moving forward.

What did you think about the events of Power Book II: Ghost episode 2?

