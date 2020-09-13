Power Book II: Ghost episode 3 spoilers: The story of ‘Play the Game’







Entering Power Book II: Ghost episode 3 on Starz next week, we’re going to be entering a rather expected place. Eventually, we knew that Tariq was going to feel some of the walls closing in on him. All things considered, how could he not? He’s someone who has been thrown into an almost-impossible spot because of everything that is going on around him. He needs to not only deliver good grades to get his inheritance, but also get the money necessary to pay Davis MacLean to represent his mother. Then, he’s also gotta keep his roommate’s grades up while having some semblance of a personal life.

In the end, what we’re trying to say here is simple: All of this is tough. Very tough. We’re curious to see how it is all going to unravel. Maybe he can keep up all facets of his life for another few episodes, but eventually, there are going to be consequences.

Power Book II: Ghost episode 3 is entitled “Play the Game,” which seems to be as direct of a reference to the original show as we’re going to see. For some more details on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the synopsis:

Tariq struggles with the weight of providing for his mother’s mounting legal defence while juggling the rigours of Ivy League life.

