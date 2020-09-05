NCIS season 18: See Mark Harmon, cast at virtual table read!







We’ve noted already that NCIS season 18 is going to start filming in just a matter of days, and we’ve got another signal of that now! The cast just had its first virtual table read for the season, and you can see that below courtesy of star Wilmer Valderrama! Within this picture, you can see Mark Harmon, David McCallum, and a number of other actors all reading their scripts at home; this is typically something that is done within a room at the studio, but this is one of those accommodations that are being made due to the global health crisis.

The majority of the cast seem to be present in the picture — we don’t see Maria Bello (who is reportedly leaving during the season), but not all of the windows in the call have video attached. Ultimately, we know that she is still set to be in episodes this season.

Moving into the new season, we know that there are some things more than likely planned — take, for example, Gibbs opening up to his colleagues more. Meanwhile, the epic 400th episode is also coming and it is slated to be the story of how Gibbs and Ducky met. It remains to be seen how much the show will reference events from the outside world, but we know that NCIS will exist within a universe where the pandemic is going on. It is going to be a plot point in the early going on NCIS: New Orleans.

