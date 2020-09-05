NCIS season 18: Sean Murray prepared to resume filming!







The start of NCIS season 18 filming is right around the corner, and we’ve got the latest in photographic evidence right now!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see Sean Murray sporting once again his signature look as Timothy McGee — a sign that he is ready and raring to go when production kicks off shortly after Labor Day. Often, this is the sort of thing that actors do leading up to the start of production; they want to get prepared in advance in order to ensure that filming goes as efficiently as possible.

For Sean, this entire process has to feel to some extent like a well-oiled machine since he’s been a part of the series for so long … though though NCIS season 18 is not exactly existing within an ordinary point in our history. The start of production was delayed due to the continued global health crisis and even now, it’s going to be a very different environment than we’ve seen in the past. We imagine a far more isolated and less social production, with cast and crew practicing social distancing and only being on set when absolutely necessary. Masks and other PPE will also be worn by all parties involved, except for actors most likely in select scenes.

As for whether or not NCIS takes on new stories or scripts left over from the end of last season, that remains to be seen — we know that there was a concrete plan for the 400th episode. It’s possible that the show simply opts to keep most of their scripts and adapt them as they see fit. Even if the writers address some of what is going on in the real world, we don’t imagine that NCIS will fundamentally change. This is a show that has a signature identity, and these season 18 episodes will likely be watched long after the pandemic is over.

