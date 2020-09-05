Why is Anna Faris leaving Mom after seven seasons?







Earlier today, the rather stunning news was first revealed that after seven seasons, Anna Faris is leaving Mom on CBS. Now, the big question that comes with it is this: Why?

We know that in situations like this, one of the first things that a lot of people are going to do is scramble around and see if they can come up with some sort of answer. Often, they look for controversy or some reason to start sounding metaphorical alarms. For the time being, though, it doesn’t seem as though there is anything that really needs to be sounded here.

Earlier today, we reported that Faris’ exit doesn’t have all that much to do with anything altogether juicy, or at least that’s not how it is being reported. A statement from the actress herself notes that the choice to leave was made so that she could pursue other opportunities, and that just may be it. Seven years is a long time to do any show, especially in an era where the vast majority of programs either are canceled or over by then. It’s understandable that she may have wanted to try some other things that are out there.

Remember this — it’s possible that this exit was long in the works and is only being talked about now. Or, it’s also possible that the events of the past several months may have offered up some sort of new perspective. It’s hard to fault anyone that given what we’ve all collectively gone through.

Rest assured, if you love Mom there is going to be a season 8 — the plan there is for it to start filming later this month, though there is no specific premiere date for it yet. There is still a lot of talent behind the scenes here, and we have to think that it will find a way to press onward. There are a lot of laughs and meaningful moments still to be had here.

