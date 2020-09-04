Anna Faris leaving Mom before season 8 starts filming







Go ahead and consider this to be the most stunning news that we’ve heard all day. After being the star of the show from the very beginning, Anna Faris is set to be leaving Mom. Season 4 will start filming later this month, but it will be doing so without her.

In a statement confirming her departure, here is some of what Faris had to say:

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career … I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

According to TVLine, the role of Christy will not be recast, meaning that the show could be moving forward in some other directions. We know that another Chuck Lorre sitcom in Two and a Half Men was able to succeed for years without its original star in Charlie Sheen, but this is also a slightly different situation. That show was more of a runaway hit, and Sheen’s exit was far more contentious and drew some enormous headlines. This, meanwhile, is a little more muted and we’ve had a feeling that Mom could be closing in on the end of its run over the next few seasons.

No matter the reasoning for Faris’ exit, it is stunning to see the lead of a show depart this soon to the start of production, and really without any prior warning. While the show will go on — there are a lot of other talented people in the cast, including Allison Janney — no doubt it’s going to look and feel very different than it has before.

Mom season 8 should premiere later this year.

What do you think about Anna Faris’ decision to leave Mom?

Did it catch you by surprise in some way? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around for some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

