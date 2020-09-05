Power Book II: Ghost: Mary J. Blige on playing Monet







The premiere of Power Book II: Ghost is set to arrive on Starz this weekend, and there is a lot of stuff to be excited about within! This is a natural follow-up to the events of Power itself, and it’s also a chance to see Mary J. Blige step into the franchise spotlight for a moment as Monet.

So what do we know about this character so far? All signs point to her being someone who will work over Tariq — she’s leading some sort of drug empire, and she’s also going to be a valuable source for him to potentially fund a legal defense for his mother Tasha. There’s a lot about Monet that we do still need to learn, including more about her own status as a mother.

As for what attracted Blige to the role, here is just some of what she had to say to USA Today:

“What made this role special to me is not just that she’s a queenpin and she’s a powerful woman … She is a survivor, a single mother trying to raise her children, a woman who survives and lives in a male-dominated world and male-dominated business … She has to do it alone now and she knows how, because she was the one showing (her husband) how to do it.”

Ultimately, Monet is a character based in part around nuance and that is a part of her appeal. For anyone who wants to pre-judge her as just one thing, it’s a dangerous thing to do given that there are a significant number of layers that she possesses underneath. We’re hoping that she will interact with more people beyond just Tariq, but we will learn more about that over time.

