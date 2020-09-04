Dancing with the Stars 29: Tyra Banks on show changes







Entering Dancing with the Stars 29 on Monday, September 14, it’s fair to say that change is one of the central themes. The show has brought on board a new host in Tyra Banks, and the assumption that goes along with that is that everything on the series is going to look and feel different moving forward.

Yet, the indication that we have at the moment is that this is probably not going to be the case. While Banks (who is also an executive producer) may come with some new ideas, the show isn’t out to completely alter a lot of the format that viewers already like. Here is some of what she had to say on that subject in a new piece with TVInsider:

“I’m just really being very delicate and making sure we’re discovering new things that we can do to bring a young audience to this… [and] for them to connect with the existing audience.”

We think that this statement alone signifies further why exactly Banks was brought on to be the host of the show — the viewership tends to skew old. While there has always been an audience for this series, we know that ABC is courting younger viewers who tend to produce more ad revenue. We could get into whether or not this perception of viewers’ age is relevant or important, but the reality is that it is something that networks still examine.

