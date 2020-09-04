Dancing with the Stars 29: Derek Hough returning (in some capacity)







We know that Dancing with the Stars season 29 is premiering on September 14, just as we also know now who is turning to be turning up in the cast.

Yet, it does seem as though there is still one other surprise that the show has up its sleeve, and it comes this time in the form of Derek Hough! In a new post on Twitter, Good Morning America confirmed that Hough will be back on the show for the upcoming season, but declined to say his role other than that it will be announced on Tuesday.

So what could Derek be doing? A safe bet would be that he will either serve as a judge or guest judge, depending on whether or not Len Goodman is there for the full season. (We know that he had previously questioned whether he would amidst the health crisis.) Another possibility is that he could have either a co-hosting or mentoring role behind the scenes. He’s one of the most-successful pros in the history of the series, so ABC would probably be eager to have him back.

Of course, we just wonder how all of this will work given that Derek is also a judge over on NBC’s World of Dance. While the scheduling may work out, it would be a little bit surprising to see these two shows share him fully. We’ll have to wait and see on that, but at least this is something else to anticipate before the premiere.

