Yellowstone season 3 finale: The meaning of ‘The World is Purple’







Why was the Yellowstone season 3 finale entitled “The World is Purple”? That is a question we’ve seen asked many times, and we know there are an abundance of theories that are out there.

So is there a prevailing one? We wouldn’t call this a general consensus per se, but we know that there are a whole host of people leaning towards this title being a reference-of-sorts to The Purple Land by William Henry Hudson, a novel about Uruguay cowboy culture that involves bloodshed and pain — elements that are found within Yellowstone itself. The thematic similarities here, plus the bloodshed at the end of the finale, allow this to make the most sense for a tie-in.

Yet, this is not stopping us from positing our own meaning on the title as well. There is something out there known as the Purple Earth Theory, which suggests that billions of years ago, life-forms on Earth were retinal-based rather than chlorophyll-based, meaning that the planet would have more of a purple hue as a whole. How does this tie in to Yellowstone? On paper, it doesn’t, but the world evolves. The world is purple, and soon becomes green; the world of the Duttons was one way at the start of the finale, and soon it’s about to become another. It is finding its own way to become green, though there are bloodstains and changes and chaos that must be dealt with.

The truth here is that with any episode, a title is whatever you want it to be. The meaning comes in the lines and the interpretation, and we don’t always even think it is the job of the writer to enforce one singular ideology. It’s your own perspective on the world that matters.

What do you take away from the Yellowstone season 3 finale being titled “The World is Purple”?

