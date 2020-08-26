Yellowstone season 4: Filming location celebrates return to production







Even though Yellowstone season 3 may be over at Paramount Network, so many people involved are doing their best to look ahead! Production on season 4 of the show is underway in Montana, with an additional set of protocols to ensure that everyone stays safe amidst this global health crisis.

The show in general spends a good bit of its time at the Chief Joseph Ranch, which is made to look like the Dutton Ranch in the months that the show is filmed there. That’s happening again now, and we would assume that the location is going to be more essential than ever before.

In a new post on Instagram, the folks behind the scenes at the ranch made it very much clear that they are happy that the cast and crew are back — indicating as well that there are additional safety measures that are being taken. Filming will take place for the next few months at least, and we’re so curious to see how the show chooses to resolve that enormous cliffhanger from the end of this past season.

In general, we imagine that this season will be more secretive than most. The producers aren’t going to want to give away the end result of the big cliffhanger and beyond just that, the set will probably be more contained than ever.

