Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 13 preview: Angelina arrives!







What’s coming up next week on Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 13? Let’s just say another familiar Jersey Shore face is stopping by.

Of course, this time around we’re anticipating that things are going to be rather different for Angelina than they were on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Remember her wedding? That was one of the messiest events in recent reality TV history, as it ended up causing all sorts of problems including potentially creating such a divide in the cast that the show may never fully recover from.

So why is Angelina even stopping by? For some immediate details, be sure to check out the full Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

Pauly pulls off his most epic prank at Vinny’s book signing. Angelina arrives and immediately starts stirring the pot with the suitemates.

It’s still not clear what the purpose of any of this is, other than maybe being brought in as that extra source of chaos within the house. We’re hoping that she is going to offer up a lot of comedy, but also that the drama doesn’t feel necessarily too forced. This doesn’t need to just feel like another version of Jersey Shore. It can be its own thing and in the end, it is more than fine if it works out that way. There should be enough to carry the show elsewhere, especially with all of the relationship drama that all of these people are mixed up in at the moment.

Ultimately, we’ll just see where things go here — and of course we’re going to be seeing another Pauly prank. How many of these are we ultimately going to be getting in this franchise?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Double Shot at Love

What do you most want to see when it comes to Double Shot at Love?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







