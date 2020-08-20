Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A surprise reaction







Interested in learning more about Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 12? There is another installment coming next week that is going to feature some surprising revelations. Take, for example, Pauly’s relationship with Nikki taking some unexpected turns.

For starters, there are some real feelings here! That is fairly unexpected given that Pauly is not the sort of guy who often expresses real feelings for just about anyone. Yet, how will those be received? There may be questions from some of his other new-found roommates, and that is something we’ll see play out in this episode … among other things. We’re learning more now about characters like Brandon, which leads to us being at least a little more invested in their stories! It’s not anywhere close to where we are with Vinny or Pauly D, but it is at least something.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some further information all about what’s coming:

Pauly faces unexpected backlash from the suite after finally saying that he loves Nikki. Marissa tries to hide her jealously when Brandon brings home a stripper.

Before we get to the end of the road for this episode, we’re sure that some elements of this story are going to be cleared up. Is there a real future here for Pauly D and Nikki, for example? Is there something that can exist here beyond just this show? It’s something that we are curious to figure out, but there is no clear answer you can have when you are smack in the middle of the season.

Related News – Be sure to get some other insight right now when it comes to Double Shot at Love

What do you most want to see when it comes to Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 12?

Do you think Pauly and Nikki have a future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







