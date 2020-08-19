A Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 11 video: Pauly looks back







Come tomorrow night Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 11 is going to air, and it does appear as though this will be a time for reflection. That’s especially the case for one DJ Pauly D.

In the video below, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about as Pauly recounts to the group about his early days as a DJ. He was performing in Rhode Island to little or no audience, but he kept working on his craft and stayed ready. He prepared himself to show off his skills back on Jersey Shore and when that happened, things started to change for him. He’s now in a place where he is performing at prominent places in Las Vegas and also at LIV during peak hours. These are the sort of gigs that just about any DJ would want. He’s found a lot of success away from the show, and that’s the sort of thing that any reality TV star would dream of.

So will some of these other reality TV newcomers be able to take away some inspiration from his story? That’s really up to them. Sure, they’ll make a name for themselves because of their on-screen shenanigans, but to us it’s more about what you do with that fame. It’s more than just selling products on Instagram; it’s instead about providing something that is unique and then working to figure out all of the great ways in which it can work for others.

Following this wholesome moment in the sneak peek, we have to imagine that there’s going to be drama — isn’t that always the case here?

Pauly D didn’t become @DJPaulyD overnight! 👏 The #DoubleShotAtLove roomies have a toast before they live it up at LIV on tomorrow's all-new episode! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/r4K1Spt9TG — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) August 19, 2020

