Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 11: Pauly D’s feelings revealed







Next week on Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 11, could we see something fairly unexpected? Based on some early details, that seems to be the case.

We’ve come to learn a number of different things about DJ Pauly D over the years, but one of the biggest ones is that he doesn’t have a tendency to be very open with some of what he’s thinking or feeling about stuff. He often keeps his true thoughts close and he’s not the most vulnerable … so for him to be doing that about Nikki is kind of a big deal. There are two different ways that we look at it at the moment — either he is doing this because he genuinely has deep feelings for her, or because he recognizes that she is falling and he doesn’t want her to get hurt. This is something that we expect to see explored throughout, but judging from one line in the synopsis below, we could be in for a surprise:

The suitemates are in shock as Pauly reveals his feelings for Nikki. Derryn’s gossip tears the group apart.

Given that most of these people already saw Pauly dump Nikki back on the first season, would it really be all that much of a shock if he were to just tell her that he’s not that into her now? It’s something to think about. As for Derryn’s gossip, that’s something that you have to throw more into the wait-and-see category because it’s too early to tell how some other people are going to react to it.

As we do inch closer to the end of the season, we do of course expect an answer to this question: How serious is this experience for some of these people? Is it going to last beyond what we see here?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Double Shot at Love right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







