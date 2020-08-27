Lucifer season 5 spoilers: One Michael origin story is coming in back half







The second half of Lucifer season 5 is likely set to arrive in late 2020/early 2021. So what can you expect to see throughout? We know already that God is going to be a big part of the narrative that the producers put on the screen … but we’re also not done with Michael.

Through the first half of the season, we were set up to learn a good bit about this other character played by Tom Ellis, including his desire to destroy much of his brother’s life. Through that origin story, maybe some more of his motivations will start to become clear.

Oh, and we should also note that we’re going to understand more of why he has that hitch in his shoulder, giving him that unique poster that stands out from Lucifer Morningstar. Speaking in a new interview over at TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Ildy Modrovich had to say:

“We find out why he has it in [Season] 5B … We explore it pretty in depth.”

Odds are, there is more to this story than just Michael’s signature posture, and that this is going to play a larger role in the story in some unexpected form. Michael, more than likely, thinks that he is doing the right thing for whatever reason. Given that he has been working alongside God in Heaven, you have to imagine that he is capable of a great deal of good and has a high opinion of himself. Things aren’t lining up, but odds are there is a pretty good reason for that.

