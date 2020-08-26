Lucifer season 5 episode 9 return date: Could it be around Christmas?







Curious to learn the Lucifer season 5 episode 9 return date — or at the very least when it could be? We at least have some speculation now courtesy of someone in the know.

During a new interview on the Pilot TV Podcast, Tom Ellis himself indicated that there is still a hope that the show could return at the end of this year — after all, there’s not that much of season 5 left to film at the moment:

“The second eight episodes, I’m not sure when they’re going to drop because we’ve still got the [season 5] finale [to film] … We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six.

“So hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.”

The late December/early 2021 release date is something that we’ve speculated about for a good while, given that this is a valuable release window for Netflix. There are a lot of people at home over the holidays, and there isn’t always a lot of other competition out there. Add to this the fact that this is one of Netflix’s more-popular shows and it becomes all the clearer that this is something that the streaming service would want … provided that the episodes are all ready in time.

Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see season 6 at some point next year, but there should be plenty of time to explore that eventually.

