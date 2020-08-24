Yellowstone season 3 finale ratings smash its own network record







We know that the ratings for the Yellowstone season 3 finale were going to be big — how could they not be? What we weren’t prepared for, however, was the show managing to beat all of its own personal records moving forward.

Last night’s new episode entitled “The World is Purple” (read more about it over here) ended up drawing an incredible 5.2 million viewers, making it the top-rated episode of the show ever and then also the most-watched cable telecast of the year so far. It’s further evidence of everything that the show is doing right in 2020, whether it be having a marquee star in Kevin Costner or doing something that the majority of other shows out there aren’t.

For more video thoughts on the finale, be sure to watch what we’ve got below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for other scoop and view our series playlist. We’ll have other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Will we see this trend continue moving into season 4? For the time being, we’re inclined to think so. Because Yellowstone only does ten episodes a season, they have a format that enables viewers to catch up on it over time without a problem — its streaming deal over at Peacock should also help. It could have a trajectory somewhat similar to Game of Thrones, where it built over time leading into the final season. Granted, we don’t expect it to ever be as big, but it’s clear at the moment that this is a game-changer for its network. It’s almost shocking in a way that more people are not talking about it … even if a lot of people are.

Yellowstone season 4 is already very much in the works — be prepared to see it arrive on the air when we get around to the summer of 2021, provided of course we get lucky and there are no further delays.

What did you think about the Yellowstone season 3 finale?

Are you shocked at all by its incredible ratings performance? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







