Yellowstone season 3 finale spoilers: Star teases ‘shocking’ moment







Are you ready for the Yellowstone season 3 finale? This episode is arriving on Paramount Network in a matter of hours, and it’s going to be crazy. Based on what we’re hearing, there is no guarantee that everyone will end up in one piece by the end.

For more Yellowstone video discussion, watch some of the latest pre-finale discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our series playlist for more…

Of course, we should note here from the jump that trying to get specifics from anyone about this episode is like trying to get John Dutton to do something that he doesn’t want to do: It’s not gonna happen. Yet, there are still some reasons to be wary about what is coming up. There could be an ending, or at least some sort of twist, that could leave just about everyone anxious in some shape or form.

Speaking within a new video over at Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Cole Hauser (who plays Rip) had to say when asked if there could be some lives that are hanging in the balance within this episode: “I will say this … I think everybody’s going to be pretty shocked.”

What is rather notable about this is that Yellowstone, as great as it is, isn’t always known for some sort of epic, season-ending cliffhanger. So for the show to do something in this vein now would be a little bit of a change of pace for them. There may not be a cliffhanger still, but instead an unexpected twist that makes the end of the episode very different from the beginning.

Ultimately, what we would say to people entering this episode is simply this — be prepared for almost anything, and have a box of tissues on standby.

Related News – Be sure to get some additional coverage now on the Yellowstone finale and what could transpire

What do you think will happen over the Yellowstone season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







