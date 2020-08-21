Yellowstone season 3 finale photo: The John – Roarke showdown







Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and we definitely think that is the case when it comes to the Yellowstone season 3 finale. How else can you view the new photo above?

We knew that there would be a face-off coming in this episode between John Dutton and Roarke Morris, and this photo shows that they will be going head-to-head in a way that feels more like a modern-day Western than almost anything we’ve seen. Just think about the costuming here — Kevin Costner’s character is sporting a signature cowboy hat and looking as though he is ready to continue doing his job at the ranch. Meanwhile, Roarke is dressed like an accomplished businessman, ready to destroy in his own way.

Sure, we’re not expecting this battle to end in some sort of shootout in front of the metaphorical saloon, but rest assured there are high stakes in some other ways…

What is John fighting to have? For starters, he wants to ensure that the ranch remains his and that Roarke is driven out of the area altogether. We think it’s also about pride. He doesn’t want to lose the ranch, but he also doesn’t want to lose period. He also wants to preserve the ranch to ensure that future generations have it. It’s not just about the money; John already turned away an opportunity to sell the property for top dollar.

Given that Yellowstone is all about this ranch, we can’t imagine John losing it in the finale. Yet, it does seem possible that there are some other, surprise consequences that could come out of nowhere. Prepare for almost anything!

