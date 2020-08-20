Yellowstone season 3 finale: Should Garrett Randall return?







As we lead into the Yellowstone season 3 finale this weekend, you have to wonder about a multitude of different storylines. The Paramount Network series has introduced a lot of great stuff, which is ambitious for them and something that we very-much understand. Yet, we also wonder just how many of these stories there is going to be time to resolve.

This is where the new character of Garrett Randall comes into play. We were first introduced to Jamie Dutton’s biological father on this past episode, and there were a number of things abundantly clear about him right away. Take, for example, that he was used to being somewhat of a loner after everything he did in the past. He also doesn’t regret what happened with Jamie given that there were other people (namely, the Duttons) who were better equipped to care for him.

So have we reached the end of this story now? Is there something more that needs to be said? While it remains unclear as to whether or not Garrett will be featured in the finale, we certainly think that there’s more story to tell here in season 4. Jamie may spend more time wondering why he is like he is, and once you start to open Pandora’s box when it comes to your past, this is not a particularly easy thing to close. We have to imagine that we’ll continue to see all of this weigh on him for some time, largely because it’s hard to imagine a situation, frankly, where this doesn’t happen.

One way or another, we have a hard time imagining that this story is fully over. Time will tell…

