The Chi season 3 finale: Did the ending serve up a cliffhanger?







After watching The Chi season 3 finale, there may be a few different things that you’re wondering. Take, for example, this — what’s next?

The majority of the season did contain a number of exciting, dramatic moments — however, it did fall short of providing an ending that will make people incredibly eager for a season 4. There was no big cliffhanger that left you shouting at the television; instead, there were little moments that could set the stage for what’s next and that’s it.

Take, for example, Emmett and Tiff’s wedding. Sure, the two of them seem to be moving forward, but we don’t think that anything involving Dom and Emmett has been truly reconciled. There’s another shoe here that is inevitably going to drop and we’re having to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to some of this.

Meanwhile, the finale showed Kiesha’s journey to try and find herself, but it was almost a little bit more muted than what anyone would have thought ahead of time. The character does deserve peace after everything she’s going through, and we wish there was some more time to focus on it.

In general, though, we think the biggest thing that the finale was missing was that huge, water-cooler moment that people are going to be discussing for a while. The Chi remained well-acted and emotionally resonant, but the finale could have used either that big moment or more of a singular focus, given that we did find ourselves bouncing around to a number of different stories over a short period of time.

Over the next few weeks, let’s hope we hear something more about a potential season 4 renewal. That’s something we are desperate to still get more information on in the future; there is ABSOLUTELY more to be told here.

What do you think about the events of The Chi and the season 3 finale?

